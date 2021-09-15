Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Minorities 100% secure under Modi govt, says NCM chief Lalpura
chandigarh news

Minorities 100% secure under Modi govt, says NCM chief Lalpura

The narrative that hate incidents have gone up during the present dispensation led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wrong, says Iqbal Singh Lalpura, who took over as the National Commission for Minorities chairperson last week.
By Press Trust of India, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 02:03 AM IST
The remarks of Lalpura come amid vociferous criticism of PM Modi and his government by opposition parties, including the Congress, and several civil society members who have argued that the hate incidents targeting minorities have gone up under the BJP-led rule at the Centre. (HT photo)

Minorities are 100% secure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and the narrative that hate incidents have gone up during the present dispensation is “wrong”, National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said on Tuesday.

Lalpura, who took over as the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairperson last week, asserted that his priority would be to dispel “false narratives” fuelling insecurity among minorities.

His remarks come amid vociferous criticism of the government by opposition parties, including the Congress, and several civil society members who have argued that the hate incidents targeting minorities have gone up under the BJP-led rule at the Centre.

There have also been reports of incidents of mob violence recently in various parts of the country with the victims belonging to a minority community, including a Muslim scrap dealer who was allegedly threatened and forced to chant ‘’Jai Shri Ram’’ by two men at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district.

RELATED STORIES

Lalpura claimed that looking at statistics, the figures have come down now with respect to incidents like rioting, murder and lynching.

“Look at the past, we used to hear of riots in Aligarh when the BJP government was not there. We have heard of riots elsewhere also when the BJP government was not there. I am here as a constitutional person...and when we look at the statistics, the figures have come down -- (be it) rioting, murder, lynching,” Lalpura told PTI in an interview.

“But cases have happened and cases are happening and that is why we need the National Commission for Minorities,” the former IPS officer said.

On the narrative that hate incidents have gone up, Lalpura said this is a “wrong narrative”.

Lalpura said that as NCM chairperson his priority would be to look after the interests of the minorities and ensure that no injustice is done. “At the same time, I have to see that false narratives are not created. We all are Indians and we have to work to ensure the development of the country, security of all people, and that everyone gets justice,” he said.

Asked about the farmers’ issue and Sikh community being targeted by some sections over the farm laws protests, the NCM chief, virtually backing the laws, said the Centre had to intervene because the states did not develop industry and avenues to sell produce.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

llegal immigration racket busted in Jalandhar, 2 travel agents held

Chandigarh: GMSH told to conduct night inspections

39 fresh infections, one Covid death in Punjab

Ambala: Reading material for competitive exams to be made available at govt schools
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP