Minor’s rape & death in Kishtwar: Scheduled Tribes panel issues notice to J&K chief secy, DGP, SSP

Acting on the complaint submitted by the Tribal Gujjar Bakkarwal Welfare Foundation (TGBWF), the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Tuesday issued a notice to J&K chief secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat and Kishtwar SSP Naresh Singh directing them to furnish their reply within five days. Acting on the complaint submitted by the Tribal Gujjar Bakkarwal Welfare Foundation (TGBWF), the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Tuesday issued a notice to J&K chief secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat and Kishtwar SSP Naresh Singh directing them to furnish their reply within five days. (Representational image)

The complaint had been submitted by member trustee of the TGBWF, Kabir Ahmed.

The foundation has welcomed the commission’s prompt intervention in the case concerning the alleged sexual assault and death of a minor Gujjar Scheduled Tribe girl in Chatroo, and the reported non-invocation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The NCST also transmitted the notice by email to all three authorities.

In the notice, it has recorded that it has decided to investigate and inquire into the matter in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution.

The chief secretary, DGP and Kishtwar SSP have been called upon to submit the relevant facts, information and details of the action taken on the allegations raised in the complaint within five days from receipt of the notice.

The commission has further cautioned that, if the required reply was not received within the stipulated period, it may exercise the powers of a civil court conferred upon it under Article 338A and issue summons seeking the appearance of the authorities concerned, either personally or through authorised representatives, before it.

The TGBWF has described the development as an important institutional step towards accountability and justice for the victim and her family.

“The prompt action taken by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has strengthened the family’s hope that the case will receive the attention and accountability it deserves. We respectfully appreciate the commission for responding with urgency and sensitivity to a matter involving a vulnerable tribal child,” the foundation stated.

The complaint pertained to FIR No. 34/2026 registered at Police Station Chatroo against accused Khalid Hussain and Tariq Hussain. It raised serious questions regarding the alleged repeated sexual assault of the minor, her pregnancy, the reported attempt to terminate the pregnancy, and her consequent death.

It also sought investigation into allegations of threats, monetary inducement, a community-level attempt to suppress the matter, possible non-reporting by persons having prior knowledge, and the role of persons who may have facilitated, concealed or attempted to compromise the offence.

A central grievance raised by the foundation is that despite the deceased girl belonging to the Gujjar Scheduled Tribe, the applicable provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have reportedly not been invoked. The complaint seeks verification of the tribal status of the victim and the social status of the accused, examination of the applicability of the relevant provisions of the Act, protection of the family and witnesses, preservation of digital and medical evidence, and payment of legally admissible compensation, relief and rehabilitation benefits.

TGBWF emphasised that the NCST notice marks the commencement of a constitutional inquiry and should now be followed by a factual and time-bound response from the Jammu and Kashmir administration and police authorities.

“Our objective is not to cause any interference with the investigation. Our sole concern is that no statutory safeguard should remain unenforced, no responsible person should escape scrutiny, and justice should be delivered to the victim and her family,” the TGBWF stated.