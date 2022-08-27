Mirwaiz not allowed to leave house to join Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday wasn’t allowed to leave his house to attend Friday prayers at the city’s Grand Mosque, Jamia Masjid.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also chief priest of the Jamia Masjid, tried to leave his house in the afternoon for prayers, however, officers prevented him from leaving the house.

Mirwaiz told police officers present outside his house that the home minister of India told Parliament that no leader was in detention and recently, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also said that he had to decide what to do. “I am in detention for the past three years. I can’t offer prayers. Why don’t you (officers) give me in writing that I am not allowed to move out from my house,” Mirwaiz told the officers.

He had made preparation to deliver the sermon at the Jamia mosque which would have been the first since his detention on August 4, 2019, ahead of the revocation of the special status of J&K under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two union territories.