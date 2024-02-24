 Mirwaiz not allowed to visit Jamia Masjid: Managing body - Hindustan Times
Mirwaiz not allowed to visit Jamia Masjid: Managing body

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Feb 24, 2024 10:16 AM IST

The committee condemned the administration for “not allowing the Mirwaiz to deliver sermons and offer Friday prayers in the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar”

The Jamia Masjid managing committee on Friday accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of restricting the movement of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Umar Farooq (HT File Photo)
Umar Farooq (HT File Photo)

“After his release after four years of house arrest, the Mirwaiz was allowed to visit the Jamia Masjid only on three Fridays and has been under house arrest every Friday since then,” the Anjuman Auqaf claimed in a statement.

The committee condemned the administration for "not allowing the Mirwaiz to deliver sermons and offer Friday prayers in the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar." It claimed that such an action deepened the sense of injustice and alienation among the people.

It also alleged that the administration was “not giving any justifiable reason” for its action.

Follow Us On