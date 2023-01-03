Mischievous people spreading rumours against me: Kiran Choudhry

Tosham MLA and senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry on Monday said some ‘mischievous’ and ‘misguided’ people of her party have been spreading rumours that she can leave the party which can lead to a bypoll in the Tosham assembly segment.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, Choudhry said she could not walk with party leader Rahul Gandhi in his first leg of Bharat Jodo yatra in Haryana as she was ill.

“Now, I have recovered from illness and I am all set to join Rahul’s second leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state. I have assigned duties to my workers to attend the Panipat rally and join the yatra. Some misguided and mischievous people of my party are spreading rumours to dent me but their acts make me stronger. I have my own political base and I don’t bow before anyone,” she added.

On being asked about the impact of Rahul’s yatra in Haryana, Choudhry said the yatra will set the momentum for the 2024 polls and there are good chances of Congress returning back to power if state leaders stay united.

Later, addressing her workers in Bhiwani, Choudhry said when she started touring across the state, some leaders of her party started spreading rumours that she will join the BJP.

“Some people have a problem with me as I have my own political base and Choudhry Bansi Lal’s legacy. I don’t care about such people,” she added.

Commenting on sexual harassment case against minister Sandeep Singh, Kiran said it is unfortunate that those sitting in power are facing such serious charges and demanded a fair probe into the matter.