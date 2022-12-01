Miscreant opens fire at two fuel stations in Karnal, two injured

: A truck driver and a salesman of a fuel station sustained bullet injuries after a masked miscreant opened fire at them at two petrol pumps here when they refused to give him money, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the accused fired at the victims at two petrol pumps on Meerut road one after the other.

The staff of the fuel stations told the police that a man with covered face came on a scooter and asked the truck driver waiting at one of the petrol pumps to give him money. The accused shot at the driver’s leg when he refused to give him the cash and fled.

He then went to another fuel station and demanded cash from the salesman. When the salesman objected, he opened fire at him and fled with a bag of cash containing ₹ 1,200 and a mobile phone.

The injured were rushed to the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), where their condition was said to be stable. Soon after getting the information, a police team rushed to the spot and started the investigation.

The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed at the fuel station.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that three police teams were working on the case and the accused will be arrested soon.

Karnal Sadar police station incharge Manoj Kumar said that the FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.