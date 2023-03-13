Miscreants open fire at ex-MP’s residence in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Two unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at the residence of former Member of Parliament (MP) late Prem Singh Lalpura in Tarn Taran on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

The case was registered on Monday on the complaint of the former MP’s son Daljit Singh. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Police have registered a case under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Tarn Taran City police station.

The case was registered on Monday on the complaint of the former MP’s son Daljit Singh. He stated that on Sunday night when he along with his other family members was sleeping, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants fired five shots at the main gate of the house. He said the incident was captured in the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside his home.