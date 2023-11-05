Miscreants open fire at man in Ambala, no casualty

Two firing incidents were reported in Ambala on Saturday.

Two firing incidents were reported in Ambala on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, no bullet injury was reported in any of the cases, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said.

In the first case, a group of four men in a Chandigarh-registered Alto blocked the way of Nardeep, who was in his Thar SUV in Vita Enclave area and attacked him with weapons.

The SP said, “While the men were holding sticks and pistols, Nardeep snatched a pistol from one of the attackers and followed them, while firing shots at them. In this case, we have registered a case of attempted murder at Baldev Nagar police station. We’ve arrested two and detained one of the total four attackers. They are being questioned.”

Randhawa said that the incident was the fallout of an old enmity, when one of the accomplices of the attackers was thrashed by the group members of Nardeep.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cops licensed weapon accidentally goes off

In the second case, the licensed weapon of a cop on duty at district court complex accidentally went off.

The cop, identified as Vikram, a Special Police Officer (SPO), was on duty at the checking gate of the court complex, when the incident took place. The bullet, however, hit the ceiling of the corridor and no untoward incident was reported.

Rohit Jain, president of the Ambala Bar association, said, “It’s a serious matter, when firing takes place in such a high-security area. There should be a probe into the case on how and under what circumstance this happened and action should be taken.”

SP said that the cop has been sent to police lines with a pending departmental inquiry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!