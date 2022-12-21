Miscreants open fire at shopkeeper in Ludhiana

Three miscreants opened fire at a mobile shop owner in Hussainpur village on Tuesday evening during a robbery bid.

A total of three bullets were fired at the victim, who has been identified as Deepak Banga. Of those, two bullets hit him on the thigh. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment after the attack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the attackers arrived at the victim’s shop, which also doubles as currency exchange, on a bike. While two of them entered the shop, their accomplice waited outside on the bike. The victim could not identify them as they had covered their faces with masks.

“One of the accused pointed the gun at the head of the victim while another robbed the cash from his cash desk,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP), North, Maninder Bedi said.

The three accused managed to flee after committing the crime.

The entire incident has been captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the shop. Police are currently scanning through the footage to try and trace the accused.

The ACP said a case will be registered after the victim’s statement is recorded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}