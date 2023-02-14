Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Miscreants rob 59,000 cash from two liquor vends in Khanna

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed money from two liquor vends in Khanna within 30 minutes, sending the police in a tizzy.

The miscreants targeted a liquor vend in Beeja village. Puran Chand, an employee at the liquor vend, said that bike-borne two miscreants came there and robbed him of 19,000 in cash.

Gursharan Singh Gogia, owner of the liquor company, said that robberies at liquor vends go on unabated. He saod that earlier burglars had robbed his liquor vends in Malaud and Bilaspur too, but the cases are unsolved.

Around 30 minutes later, the robbers struck at another liquor vend near grain market in Khanna.

Owner of the company, Satnam Singh Soni, said that the accused were consuming liquor at a place near the vend.

He said that one of the accused started his bike, while his aide came to the liquor vend and asked for a quarter of liquor. As the salesman turned around to pick the bottle from the shelf, the accused took away the cash box containing 40,000.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) William Jeji said that the police are scanning CCTVs to identify the accused. Two separate cases have been lodged against unidentified miscreants.

