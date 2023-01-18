Miscreants snatch 2.4 lakh from Kurukshetra woman

Two miscreants snatched ₹2.40 lakh from a woman in Ladwa town of Kurukshetra district, the police said on Tuesday. As per the police complaint filed by victim Poonam Rani, the incident took place around 2 pm when she along with her father-in-law had withdrawn the money from the SBI’s branch located in Ladwa grain market. They were returning back home on a bike when two people came on a bike and snatched her bag in which with ₹2.40 lakh cash, one mobile phone and some documents. She said one of the accused was wearing a helmet while the another was wearing a black jacket. The police said on the complaint of the victim, an FIR has been registered under Section 279 A of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is on.

Other short story

Kurukshetra varsity student gets National Youth Award

KARNAL Neha Rani, a student of the 2019-21 batch of the department of social work, Kurukshetra University, has bagged the National Youth Award for the year 2019-20 at the 26th National Youth Festival 2023 organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. While giving this information, an official spokesperson of the university said that the award was given at a function held in Hubli-Dharwad Karnataka on Monday. Kurukshetra University vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva congratulated Neha Rani and wished her a bright future. He said that Neha has brought laurels to the KU at the national level in India for her excellent services towards the community and remarkable work in social fields.

