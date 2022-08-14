Misfire during scuffle kills Ferozepur teenage girl
A 14-year-old girl was killed by misfire, during a violent scuffle that broke out between two groups here on Friday late night.
Monu, a native of Ferozepur cantonment area in a police complaint said that on Friday night when they were going to sleep, they heard loud noises in the street following which they came out and found Isha, their neighbour along with her husband Harsh and other family members in the street. Besides, a person namely Karan accompanied by four to five unidentified persons were allegedly having a physical altercation with Isha’s husband Harsh and her brother in-law Dev.
In the meantime, a gunshot was allegedly fired by Karan which hit his daughter Vishnu alias Khushi. When the family took her to the hospital, doctors declared the teenage girl dead. Inspector Jaswinder Singh, in-charge of police station Cantt, said that one and a half years ago, Dev, a resident of Indira Colony Ferozepur Cantt had a fight with Karan MJ’s brother Arjun. Due to this enmity, the accused had fired at Harsh and Dev, which missed the target and hit the victim.
Based on the statement of the father of the deceased, the police registered a case against Karan MJ, Mohit, Chandu and four unknown persons under Sections 302,307,148,149 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act while further probe was on, police said.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
-
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics