Missing 18-year-old found murdered in Ludhiana's Bhamian Kalan

Missing 18-year-old found murdered in Ludhiana’s Bhamian Kalan

Updated on Dec 15, 2022 07:26 PM IST

On Thursday, the police informed the family about the murder of the 17-year-old, who was student of Class 11 at a government school in Bhamian Kalan, Ludhiana

Ludhiana police officials said the cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem. (iStock photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An 18-year-old girl, of Tajpur village, who went missing on Wednesday, was found dead in the fields of Bhamian Kalan area on Thursday.

The victim, as per her family members, had left the house on Wednesday morning to appear for an exam, but did not return home. The family members went looking for her, but after the search proved futile, they reached out to the police.

Police on Thursday informed the family about the murder. The victim was student of Class 11 at a government school in Bhamian Kalan.

The victim’s body, which was discovered in the fields in Bhaini Colony of Bhamian Kalan area, had strangulation marks on the neck.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, station house officer at the Jamalpur police, said the cause of death would be ascertained after the post-mortem. He added that police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area to ascertain how the victim reached the fields.

