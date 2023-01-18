Missing 19-yr-old found dead in Ludhiana

A 19-year-old factory worker, who has been missing, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a vacant plot near Sherpur on Tuesday.

He had been missing since Monday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub inspector Jagdeep Singh, SHO at Moti Nagar police station, said a syringe was found in his forearm and an injury mark on one of his eyes.

The Moti Nagar police lodged a murder case against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

The postmortem report suggested that the factory worker died of snake bite. The SHO added that the deceased was a drug addict and it is suspected that he was injecting drugs in his veins in the plot when a snake bit him. He suffered injuries on eye from falling on the ground.

The SHO added that they are investigating to know if he was alone or he was accompanied by his friends. It is suspected that the killers have used a snake as a weapon to kill him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim has been identified as Vikas Kumar, 19, of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Sherpur, who worked at a steel factory in Focal Point.

Hazari Shah, father of the victim, stated that he has two sons and one daughter and all her children work to run the family.

Vikas, who used to return home from the factory by 9pm did not return home till midnight on Monday following which the family initiated a search for him.

He added that Vikas had broken his mobile phone a few days ago and he had not bought a new one following which they had no way to contact him.

Shah said that at around 6:30am on Tuesday, some rag pickers noticed the body lying in the vacant plot and raised the alarm, alleging that he was murdered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}