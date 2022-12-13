Missing 328 ‘saroops’: SGPC terminates services of 7 staffers

Accepting the recommendation of the subcommittee constituted to probe the case of 328 Guru Granth Sahib’s saroops going missing in the SGPC record, the executive committee of the gurdwara body terminated the services of seven staffers, while the probe was reconstituted to investigate the role of two officials.

Report of the subcommittee was presented in the executive committee meeting on Monday, but the decision on it was not disclosed to the media. Nor any discussion was held on it during the meeting, that angered the members of oppositions, including Baba Gurpreet Singh Randhawe Wale.

The matter came to light on June 26, 2020, after the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) wrote a letter in this regard to the Punjab government and Akal Takht.

The SGPC faced backlash over the issue and the main inquiry of the case was conducted by Akal Takht under its supervision. According to the inquiry report, 328 “saroops” were found less in the record of the SGPC publication house. As the SGPC failed to give details, the “saroops” were considered missing. The misappropriation continued for several years up to 2015, as per the inquiry report.

The Sikh organisations are still alleging that the SGPC has failed to tell the whereabouts of the missing saroops.