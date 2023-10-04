Missing Bengaluru trekker’s body found in gorge in Manali

Five days after he went missing, rescue teams found the body of a 35-year-old Bengaluru-based trekker, Rahul Ramesh, in a gorge near Jogini waterfalls in Manali on Tuesday evening. An operation to retrieve the body is underway, authorities said on Wednesday morning. Rescue teams at work to retrieve the Bengaluru trekker’s body from a 400-ft deep gorge near Jogini waterfalls in Manali. (HT File)

Ramesh had gone missing on September 28 after he had left for a trek in the dense forests in the area.

As per information, the trekker’s mother and brother had dropped him off at the trek’s starting point on the fateful day. Around 5.30 that evening, he had sent a message on his brother’s phone, stating that he had lost his way in the forests.

Following this, the family had approached the police.

Immediately, a search team, including mountaineers from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports and personnel from National Disaster Response Force, besides the local police, got into action to trace the missing trekker.

The operations were led by Manali’s sub-divisional police officer Kshama Dutt Sharma. The Indian Air Force also conducted an aerial recce to locate the 35-year-old but remained unsuccessful.

On September 29, a day after the trekker went missing, his cellphone was found near the Jogini waterfall following which the search was intensified in the area.

On Tuesday evening, teams located his body lying in a gorge, at a depth of about 400metres, in the forest area, said SDPO Manali Kshama Dutt Sharma.

As per information, the trekker’s wife has also arrived in Manali. The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem examination, as per officials.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON