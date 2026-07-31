Missing for 22 years, Tamil Nadu man reunited with family in Patiala

A Tamil Nadu man who had been missing since 2003 was reunited with his family, thanks to the coordinated efforts by an NGO, Apna Farz Sewa Society, a retired Haryana government official, a journalist and district administrations of Patiala and Coimbatore.

Prakasam with his mother after being reunited in Patiala. (HT)

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Prakasam, a native of Aruppukottai in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district, was 16 when he left home following a quarrel with his younger brother. The family had lodged a missing person’s complaint, and despite years of searching, they were unable to trace him.

He eventually reached Punjab, where he was allegedly forced to work as a bonded labourer at a brick kiln in Amritsar. He was rescued by the NGO in 2022.

After his rescue, Prakasam was able to recall only fragments of information about his past, including the names “Tamil Nadu”, “Rameswaram” and “Aruppukottai”.

Subhash Chander, a former secretary of the Haryana legislative assembly who volunteers with the NGO, contacted Tamil Nadu-based journalist and social activist Muthaiah. Following inquiries, Muthaiah traced Prakasam’s mother Sundari, who had by then shifted to Coimbatore.

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{{^usCountry}} The Coimbatore district administration verified the family’s identity and coordinated with Punjab authorities to complete the legal formalities, leading to an emotional reunion on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Coimbatore district administration verified the family’s identity and coordinated with Punjab authorities to complete the legal formalities, leading to an emotional reunion on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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“There wasn’t a single day when I didn’t remember him and cry. I had begun to believe my eldest son was dead,” said 69-year-old Sundari.

Patiala deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said officials of the labour department and the social security, women and child development department have been directed to ensure that Prakasam receives all compensation and rehabilitation benefits admissible under the law. He added that legal proceedings would be initiated against those accused of keeping him in bonded labour.