Missing man’s body recovered from canal near Karnal

Published on Aug 05, 2022 02:11 AM IST
Police recovered the body of a 37-year-old man from Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal on Thursday. Police are suspecting it to be a murder case as hands and legs of the body were tied with clothes
The police said the deceased whose body was recovered from a canal near Karnal has been identified as Dharambir Singh, a resident of Taraori town of Karnal district. The family members told the police that Dharambir went missing on July 31. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The police recovered the body of a 37-year-old man from the Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal on Thursday. The police are suspecting it to be a murder case as the hands and legs of the body were tied with clothes.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Dharambir Singh, a resident of Taraori town of Karnal district. The family members told the police that Dharambir went missing on July 31.

They accused a person of murder and demanded the arrest of the accused.

In his complaint to the police, Ombir Singh, brother of the deceased, said that Dharmbir worked at a private workshop and on July 31, a person had called him but he did not return.

On Thursday, some persons spotted the body and they informed the police. The body was fished out.

Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of Taraori police station, said the police had already registered a complaint about his missing and now on the complaint of the family members, Section 302 of the IPC has been added to the FIR. The body has been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem and the investigation is on.

