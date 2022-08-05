Missing man’s body recovered from canal near Karnal
The police recovered the body of a 37-year-old man from the Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal on Thursday. The police are suspecting it to be a murder case as the hands and legs of the body were tied with clothes.
The police said that the deceased has been identified as Dharambir Singh, a resident of Taraori town of Karnal district. The family members told the police that Dharambir went missing on July 31.
They accused a person of murder and demanded the arrest of the accused.
In his complaint to the police, Ombir Singh, brother of the deceased, said that Dharmbir worked at a private workshop and on July 31, a person had called him but he did not return.
On Thursday, some persons spotted the body and they informed the police. The body was fished out.
Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of Taraori police station, said the police had already registered a complaint about his missing and now on the complaint of the family members, Section 302 of the IPC has been added to the FIR. The body has been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem and the investigation is on.
-
Chandigarh: Woman found hanging, man booked for dowry death
Two months after a 22-year-old woman's body was found hanging in her house in Sector 29 on June 7, police have booked her husband for dowry death. In his complaint to the police, the woman's father, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said his daughter got married on April 17, 2017, and with her husband shifted to Chandigarh, where they started living in Sector 29. He continued to assault his daughter.
-
Karnal man killed, three of family injured in roof collapse
A 38-year-old man was killed and three members of Rajbir (38) of Alipur Khalsa village of the district's family sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed at Alipur Khalsa village in Karnal district in the wee hours on Thursday, the police said. While Rajbir's mother Sona Devi (66), and his two sons aged 5 and 7 sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. They were rushed to a local hospital at Gharaunda but Rajbir was declared dead, the police said.
-
Missed live telecast, but he created history, can watch his match again & again: Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh’s family
As Indians all over the world rejoiced at weightlifter Gurdeep Singh's stellar performance in the Commonwealth Games, which won him a bronze medal in the 109 kg weight category, his family in Majri village of Khanna missed the live telecast of the event due to a broadcast disruption. The family also received congratulatory messages from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
-
Tennis: Aniruddha to clash with Akshat in U-18 finals
Aniruddh Sangra will lock horns with Akshat Dhull in the boys' U-18 singles finals during the AITA Championship Series tennis tournament being held at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association, Sector 10. Aniruddh defeated fifth seed Pratham Hitesh Kotak 6-4, 6-3, while top seed Akshat Dhull beat Yashshavi Balhara 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3. In the boys' Under-14 singles' semi-finals, top seed Sumukh Marya defeated 6-1 in straight sets 7-6(2), Raghav Pawan.
-
Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP, praises ‘best’ PM Modi, ‘spotless’ CM Khattar
Less than two months after the Congress expelled its Adampur legislator from all party positions for cross-voting in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, Kuldeep Bishnoi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi on Thursday along with his wife and former two-term MLA Renuka Bishnoi and supporters in the presence of senior party leaders, including chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
