Missing man’s decomposed body found in Tarn Taran village, one booked

A 41-year-old man’s decomposed body was found in the forest area of Bhuse village falling under the Sara-E-Amanat Khan police station, police said on Wednesday, adding that the deceased had been missing for the last 17 days.

The deceased has been identified as Rajbir Singh of Karnal district in Haryana. Presently, he was staying at Mahal village falling under the Kambo police station of Amritsar rural district.

Police said they have booked one Ladi Singh of Mahal village under the murder charges.

The accused has been booked on the complaint of Rajbir’s brother Satish Kumar. He said at 10 pm on September 4, his brother had gone out, but didn’t return. “On September 5, we lodged a missing report at the Kambo police station. On Tuesday, we got the information that the Sara-E-Amanat Khan police in Tarn Taran have found a body that appears to be of Rajbir. Immediately, we went there and found that it was my brother’s body,” Satish said.

He said, “The body was decomposed and it was found in the forest area of Bhuse village. Later, we came to know that my brother had gone with Ladi. We have doubts that Ladi, who has been obsessed with my sister-in-law, had thrown the body in the forest area after killing him.”

Station house officer (SHO) of Sara-E-Amanat Khan police station sub-inspector Baljinder Singh said on Satish’s complaint, they have booked Ladi Singh under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “Our raids are on to nab the accused,” he added.