Missing Panchkula hospital staffer found dead in Ambala

The victim’s father alleged that his son was murdered by the relatives of a girl with whom he was having an affair and some old rivals
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The 23-year-old man’s body was recovered from the woods in Shahzadpur area of Ambala district. (Representational photo)

The body of a 23-year-old man reported missing for the past two days was recovered from the woods in Shahzadpur area in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Anil Kumar, worked at a private hospital in Panchkula.

The police have registered a murder case against six persons on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The deceased youth’s family also staged a protest demanding the arrest of the accused.

The complainant, Ashok, alleged that his son was jointly murdered by the relatives of a local girl, with whom he (Anil) was having an affair, and another group of old rivals.

He stated that on Sunday, Anil went out in the evening. But when he didn’t return, they lodged a missing persons complaint with the police on Tuesday. Later that day, they learnt that a body was found in a forest area. “We went there and identified him through his clothes, bike and mobile phone. He had several wounds on his neck and chest,” said the father, a resident of Dhanana village in Bhiwani district.

He said that in 2018, some men on behalf of one Sajjan had beaten up Anil over enmity, but the dispute was resolved in a panchayat. “However, Sajjan’s men and the girl’s family have killed my son due to old enmity and the affair,” Ashok told the police.

Shahzadpur police station in-charge Dhoom Singh said a murder case has been lodged against six persons. “The autopsy is pending, and the accused will be nabbed soon,” he said.

This is the second murder case reported in the last 48 hours from the same area.

