Missing Rewari teen found dead near highway

The body of a 15-year-old girl, who had gone missing, was found with stab wounds on the neck, near the Rohtak-Bawal highway in Rewari on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday. Police also recovered a knife from the spot.

Rewari city station house officer Vidya Sagar said the girl, a student of Class-10, had left for tuitions on Tuesday but not returned home. Her parents, who hail from Punjab, had registered an abduction case at the Rewari city police station.

“Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near Kanod gate showed the girl walking towards home,” he added.

Police suspect the girl was killed with a knife and then dumped near the Rohtak-Bawal highway.

Rewari city deputy superintendent of police Subhash Chand said the girl’s family suspects that a 25-year-old man, who had ended his life by jumping before a train on Tuesday, may have been behind the murder. The family knew the man.

“We had recovered the deceased man’s scooty from Rewari railway station. The two-wheeler had some bloodstains, which will be tested to see if it matches with the girl’s blood,” the DSP added.

Police said a murder case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused.