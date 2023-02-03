Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Missing Rewari teen found dead near highway

Missing Rewari teen found dead near highway

Published on Feb 03, 2023 12:42 AM IST

Rewari city station house officer Vidya Sagar said the girl, a student of Class-10, had left for tuitions on Tuesday but not returned home. Her parents, who hail from Punjab, had registered an abduction case at the Rewari city police station.

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

The body of a 15-year-old girl, who had gone missing, was found with stab wounds on the neck, near the Rohtak-Bawal highway in Rewari on Wednesday evening, police said on Thursday. Police also recovered a knife from the spot.

“Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near Kanod gate showed the girl walking towards home,” he added.

Police suspect the girl was killed with a knife and then dumped near the Rohtak-Bawal highway.

Rewari city deputy superintendent of police Subhash Chand said the girl’s family suspects that a 25-year-old man, who had ended his life by jumping before a train on Tuesday, may have been behind the murder. The family knew the man.

“We had recovered the deceased man’s scooty from Rewari railway station. The two-wheeler had some bloodstains, which will be tested to see if it matches with the girl’s blood,” the DSP added.

Police said a murder case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused.

Friday, February 03, 2023
