Mission Punjab will present model for nation in 2024: Charuni

Senior farm leader and national president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) Gurnam Singh Charuni on Thursday said Mission Punjab will present a model for the whole nation in the 2024 general elections on how a pro-people government should work.

“The model will present hope that people want change and will choose a government of farmers and labourers. If a pro-people government is elected over a pro-corporate one, it will work for people, and send a good message to voters for the 2024 polls,” Charuni said.

He was in Ambala to address farmers and activists at a ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rally along with minority community leader Kanta Aladiya.

Earlier, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal had slammed the political ambitions of Charuni and said SKM was not formed for political agendas and morcha leaders are against Charuni’s political statements.

In Karnal, he had also announced to oppose Charuni with black flags if he holds any programme in Punjab, thus the feud became public.

On being asked about this, Charuni said he won’t contest elections in Punjab but will campaign and help others to do so.

He is also willing to field candidates from all 117 constituencies of the state in the assembly elections.

“If Rajewal and SKM will show us black flags, they will be opposing local farmers who have invited us. There is no other option than politics to bring change as the lawmakers are working for the corporates,” he said.

Considered one of the firebrand leaders of the SKM, Charuni had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Haryana assembly elections from Ladwa constituency.

His wife, Balwinder Kaur had also fought from the Kurukshetra seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate, but lost.

