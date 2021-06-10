Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mixed cropping gaining ground in rural Chamba
chandigarh news

Mixed cropping gaining ground in rural Chamba

Project director says more than 10,000 farmers have switched to the ecological technique in the Himachal district since 2018
By Naresh K Thakur
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:35 PM IST
A woman farmer at Bhanota village of Chamba district shows harvested black gram, that is sown simultaneously with wheat during the rabi season under mixed-cropping practice. (HT Photo)

Farmers in rural Chamba district are reaping benefits of the traditional and time-tested mixed cropping method, also called nau-anaj (nine crops).

Under this farming system, nine crops are grown in the same field. They are a combination of lentils, cereals, vegetables, legumes and creepers. The maturity time, water and nutrient requirement of the crops is different. This indigenous practice provides natural resistance from crop diseases, infestations and droughts.

Also read: Govt hikes MSP for kharif crops, skews them toward scarce items

Chamba project director of the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Dinesh Kumar says, “More than 10,000 farmers have switched to the ecological farming technique under the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Scheme since 2018. Unlike the mono-cultural system, farmers are going for mixed crops of maize, French beans, wheat, black gram, black lentils, kidney beans, horse gram, cucumber, bottle gourd, brinjal, tomato and cowpea.”

935 hectares under mixed cropping

At present, 935 hectares in the district are under mixed cropping.

The crops grown by this technique are chemical-free and the soil and groundwater safe. It helps earthworms and other micro-organisms thrive and they play a key role in cycling nutrients. A benefit of mixed cropping is that if any kind of damage is caused to one crop, the co-crop compensates for it as the moisture in the soil remains intact even during the dry season due to the crop cover.

Subsidy of 25,000 to each farmer

To promote natural farming, the management agency is providing a subsidy of 25,000 to each farmer who switches over to this technique to buy an indigenous cow. Apart from it, 5,000 is being given for the transportation of the cow besides 2,000 as market fee. An amount of 8,000 is being given for concreting and pitting of cowshed to collect cow urine and 2,250 for drums for preparing various inputs and their storage. Besides, 10,000 is being given to each family for opening resource stores.

“This financial year, 1.32 crore is being spent under the scheme in the district,” Kumar says, adding that training camps for farmers are being held besides a food security group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Orangutan in Indonesian finds new home in a conservation forest

Tiny organism wriggles back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze

Police rescues young whale entrapped in fishing net in Australia

Manoj Bajpayee has this to say about UP Police’s Chellam sir inspired advisory
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP