Haryana’s stilt plus four floors policy: Allowing construction with riders evokes mixed response in Panchkula

The expert committee’s recommendation to allow stilt plus four storey constructions with proportionate infrastructure has evoked mixed response from Panchkula residents. The Haryana government on February 23 had decided not to entertain new applications or building plans of such buildings till further orders. (HT Files)

Following residents’ objections against such residential project, the Haryana government had constituted an expert committee, headed by P Raghavendra Rao, chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, on March 16 to examine the issues pertaining to the construction of stilt plus four-storeys comprehensively and to recommend future course of action on the matter.

Earlier, in the wake of increasing voices against such constructions in the sectors under Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), the Haryana government on February 23 had decided not to entertain new applications or building plans of such buildings till further orders.

Former chief of army staff General VP Malik (retd), who has been one of the strongest voices against the policy, on Saturday said, “Though the recommendation favours stilt plus four constructions, the riders imposed are encouraging. The restrictions will certainly make builders cautious. The older sectors lack infrastructure and thus the government will have to rethink the issue.”

Deepak Sharma, a resident of Sector 2, and a core member of the think-tank that worked towards seeking withdrawal of the policy, said, “The very fact that the committee has taken note and recommended major changes in construction restrictions on the basis of our technical objections, proves that the entire policy was ill-thought and flawed. It never had the interest of the residents in mind.”

He said an independent inquiry should be conducted to ascertain the rationale, and gauge and question the competence of various officials behind the dilution of the Building Code, which put lives and property of residents at risk.

President of Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA), SK Nayar said, “HSVP and Haryana government have hid their own shortcomings by putting the riders. The government must rethink before issuing the notification about how to compensate the victims whose properties have been damaged, as most of those adversely affected are senior citizens.”

Bharat Hiteshi of Federation of Residents Association (FORA) termed the recommendation as “total injustice to the people” and the riders “ambiguous”.

He said, “Vertical growth is needed. So, we have been advocating to allow such constructions in developing sectors. The older sectors do not have requisite infrastructure to support the burden of these buildings.”

Suresh Aggarwal, president of Haryana Property Consultants’ Federation, said , “The removal of common wall is a commendable step to minimise disputes between neighbours. But the committee has not suggested any action to safeguard people who have purchased plots through HSVP auctions.”