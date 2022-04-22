Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MLA Bagga directs MC to expedite reconstruction of unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah
chandigarh news

MLA Bagga directs MC to expedite reconstruction of unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah

Bagga said the bridge over Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana has been closed for traffic for over three years and commuters face problems due to the same
He directed the MC officials to expedite the process to reconstruct the bridge over Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
He directed the MC officials to expedite the process to reconstruct the bridge over Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To provide thrust to development work and reconstruction of over 100-year-old unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah near chand cinema, MLA (North) Madan Lal Bagga conducted a meeting with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at MC Zone A office on Thursday.

Bagga said the bridge has been closed for traffic for over three years and commuters face problems due to the same.

He directed the MC officials to expedite the process to reconstruct the bridge. Further directions were issued to expedite the ongoing development works and develop green belts, which are under bad condition for a long time.

Other Briefs

Ludhiana Under the Government of India campaign, ’Kisan Bhaghidari Prathmikata Hamari’, to facilitate all farmers in getting benefits of the ongoing schemes, especially the Kisan Credit Card Scheme, a special District Consultative Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of ADC(D) Amit Kumar Panchal on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, additional deputy commissioner, development, (ADC-D) informed that under this campaign, a special drive will be conducted from April 24 to May 1 by the banks to mobilise potential KCC beneficiaries and sanctioning of KCC. He further added that a special Gram Sabha will be conducted on April 24 to ensure the maximum coverage of left out farmers under KCC. Farmers who do not have KCC will be mobilised to fill the form by sarpanch or pradhan.

Escaped from orphanage, 18-year-old girl ‘raped’, police await med reports

Ludhiana Escaped from Bhuriwale Dham, Talwandi Khurd (orphanage), an 18-year-old girl was rescued by Harbans Singh, sarpanch of the village. The villagers’ suspect that the girl was sexually assaulted following which the Dakha police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused for raping her.

However, the police are waiting for the medical reports for confirmation of sexual assault.

Inspector Gurvinder Singh Bhullar, station house officer at Dakha police station, said the girl is unable to yield anything due to her mental condition.

The girl had escaped from the orphanage on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. She was taken to the orphanage on February 18 after the police had found her abandoned near railway station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The matter came to light after a Twitter user said they had been overcharged for the coronavirus vaccine at the hospital, and also tagged deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana hospital served show-cause notice for overpriced Covid jab

    A showcause notice was served to a private hospital for overcharging patients for coronavirus jabs. The matter came to light after a Twitter user said they had been overcharged for the coronavirus vaccine at the hospital, and also tagged deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik. The Ludhiana resident had tweeted that the private hospital, Shree Raghunath Hospital, Ferozepur Road, had been charging 780 for a Covishield dose and 1,200 for Covaxin.

  • All pending cases under Section 13(a) regarding adjudication of title of ‘shamilat deh’ will be decided by the district collector within six months (by October 31). (iStock)

    SC ruling on village common land: Haryana sets timelines for restoration of illegally-sold panchayat land

    Following the recent Supreme Court orders that village common land ('shamilat deh') can neither be repartitioned among the proprietors nor sold, the Haryana government has started the process of restoring illegally-sold land chunks back to the gram panchayats. A deadline for it is being fixed by the revenue department. Thousands of acres of village common land in Haryana which was sold off by shareholders or gram panchayats for monetary gains will thus get freed.

  • MD Ashok Kumar and officers Som Nath Rattan, SC Kansal, and Naresh Kumat were also held responsible in the report. (iStock)

    Allegations of arbitrary appointments: Haryana Warehousing Corp seeks FIR against Ashok Khemka, 3 others

    The Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula has sought FIR against four persons including the then managing director of the corporation, Ashok Khemka, who allegedly made appointments in “an illegal and arbitrary way” by ignoring the rules and instructions issued by the Haryana government. FIR has also been sought against Som Nath Rattan, manager (P) (retd); SC Kansal, assistant manager administration (retd); and Naresh Kumar, the then dealing assistant (retd) from the corporation.

  • The MLA apprised the chief minister that such a project would be extremely beneficial for the region and could also be developed as a showcase project for other parts of the state. (Sourced)

    BJP MLA meets CM Yogi, seeks logistic park on Unnao-Lucknow Road

    Lucknow Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, Rajeshwar Singh called on chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to request him to set up a logistic park and develop the warehousing industry on Unnao-Lucknow road in the state capital. The MLA told the chief minister that for this a concept note had been compiled on the development of a logistics park at Unnao-Lucknow road.

  • MC officials snapping illegal connection of colonies in Lohara market in Ludhiana on April 21, 2022. (Harvinder Singh/ HT)

    MC snaps illegal sewer connections of ten colonies, drive to go on

    To tighten the noose on violators and expedite recovery of dues, the municipal corporation has commenced a drive to snap the illegal sewer connection of colonies in the city. Amid resistance by residents and colonisers, the civic body snapped illegal connections of ten colonies in different areas falling under Zone A and C of MC on Thursday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out