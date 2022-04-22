MLA Bagga directs MC to expedite reconstruction of unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah

To provide thrust to development work and reconstruction of over 100-year-old unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah near chand cinema, MLA (North) Madan Lal Bagga conducted a meeting with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at MC Zone A office on Thursday.

Bagga said the bridge has been closed for traffic for over three years and commuters face problems due to the same.

He directed the MC officials to expedite the process to reconstruct the bridge. Further directions were issued to expedite the ongoing development works and develop green belts, which are under bad condition for a long time.

Other Briefs

Ludhiana Under the Government of India campaign, ’Kisan Bhaghidari Prathmikata Hamari’, to facilitate all farmers in getting benefits of the ongoing schemes, especially the Kisan Credit Card Scheme, a special District Consultative Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of ADC(D) Amit Kumar Panchal on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, additional deputy commissioner, development, (ADC-D) informed that under this campaign, a special drive will be conducted from April 24 to May 1 by the banks to mobilise potential KCC beneficiaries and sanctioning of KCC. He further added that a special Gram Sabha will be conducted on April 24 to ensure the maximum coverage of left out farmers under KCC. Farmers who do not have KCC will be mobilised to fill the form by sarpanch or pradhan.

Escaped from orphanage, 18-year-old girl ‘raped’, police await med reports

Ludhiana Escaped from Bhuriwale Dham, Talwandi Khurd (orphanage), an 18-year-old girl was rescued by Harbans Singh, sarpanch of the village. The villagers’ suspect that the girl was sexually assaulted following which the Dakha police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused for raping her.

However, the police are waiting for the medical reports for confirmation of sexual assault.

Inspector Gurvinder Singh Bhullar, station house officer at Dakha police station, said the girl is unable to yield anything due to her mental condition.

The girl had escaped from the orphanage on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. She was taken to the orphanage on February 18 after the police had found her abandoned near railway station.