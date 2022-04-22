MLA Bagga directs MC to expedite reconstruction of unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah
To provide thrust to development work and reconstruction of over 100-year-old unsafe bridge over Buddha Nullah near chand cinema, MLA (North) Madan Lal Bagga conducted a meeting with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at MC Zone A office on Thursday.
Bagga said the bridge has been closed for traffic for over three years and commuters face problems due to the same.
He directed the MC officials to expedite the process to reconstruct the bridge. Further directions were issued to expedite the ongoing development works and develop green belts, which are under bad condition for a long time.
Other Briefs
Escaped from orphanage, 18-year-old girl ‘raped’, police await med reports
However, the police are waiting for the medical reports for confirmation of sexual assault.
Inspector Gurvinder Singh Bhullar, station house officer at Dakha police station, said the girl is unable to yield anything due to her mental condition.
The girl had escaped from the orphanage on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. She was taken to the orphanage on February 18 after the police had found her abandoned near railway station.
-
Ludhiana hospital served show-cause notice for overpriced Covid jab
A showcause notice was served to a private hospital for overcharging patients for coronavirus jabs. The matter came to light after a Twitter user said they had been overcharged for the coronavirus vaccine at the hospital, and also tagged deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik. The Ludhiana resident had tweeted that the private hospital, Shree Raghunath Hospital, Ferozepur Road, had been charging ₹780 for a Covishield dose and ₹1,200 for Covaxin.
-
SC ruling on village common land: Haryana sets timelines for restoration of illegally-sold panchayat land
Following the recent Supreme Court orders that village common land ('shamilat deh') can neither be repartitioned among the proprietors nor sold, the Haryana government has started the process of restoring illegally-sold land chunks back to the gram panchayats. A deadline for it is being fixed by the revenue department. Thousands of acres of village common land in Haryana which was sold off by shareholders or gram panchayats for monetary gains will thus get freed.
-
Allegations of arbitrary appointments: Haryana Warehousing Corp seeks FIR against Ashok Khemka, 3 others
The Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula has sought FIR against four persons including the then managing director of the corporation, Ashok Khemka, who allegedly made appointments in “an illegal and arbitrary way” by ignoring the rules and instructions issued by the Haryana government. FIR has also been sought against Som Nath Rattan, manager (P) (retd); SC Kansal, assistant manager administration (retd); and Naresh Kumar, the then dealing assistant (retd) from the corporation.
-
BJP MLA meets CM Yogi, seeks logistic park on Unnao-Lucknow Road
Lucknow Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, Rajeshwar Singh called on chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday to request him to set up a logistic park and develop the warehousing industry on Unnao-Lucknow road in the state capital. The MLA told the chief minister that for this a concept note had been compiled on the development of a logistics park at Unnao-Lucknow road.
-
MC snaps illegal sewer connections of ten colonies, drive to go on
To tighten the noose on violators and expedite recovery of dues, the municipal corporation has commenced a drive to snap the illegal sewer connection of colonies in the city. Amid resistance by residents and colonisers, the civic body snapped illegal connections of ten colonies in different areas falling under Zone A and C of MC on Thursday.
