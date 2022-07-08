MLA calls upon youth to wage a war against drug menace in Ludhiana
Led by MLA (Raikot) Hakam Singh Thekedar, over 600 youth on Friday pledged to wage a war against drug menace in the district during an anti-drugs awareness event held here at GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar.
Addressing the youngsters, the MLA urged them to make a collective effort to carve out a drug-free district by encouraging drug addicts to abandon this vicious circle. He further said dependence on drugs creates havoc for the family and ruins everyone.
Raikot sub-divisional magistrate Gurbir Singh Kohli threw light on the efforts being made by the district administration to wipe out the menace from the district. He said on the directions of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, a mammoth drive has been initiated to create maximum awareness among masses to keep this menace under check.
Kohli said that it is the social responsibility of everyone to inform the police about the drug peddlers who create menace in the lives of people. He advised students to come forward and end this lethal problem.
Principal of GHG Khalsa College Harpreet Singh lauded the efforts of the administration for taking up such initiatives to apprise people of the ill-effects of drug abuse through victims itself.
A power point presentation explaining the types of addictions, their disorders and precautions was also shown.The details of opioid addiction, its dangerous effects on physical and mental health and common misconceptions about its consumption were discussed at the event.
Prabhjot Kaur, a student of Raikot Public School, delivered a speech on drug addiction, while assistant sub-inspector Satveer Singh, in-charge of Saanjh Kendra Sadhar and Dakha, encouraged students to fight against drugs to save youngsters and their families.
Woman refuses to marry dark-complexioned man in U.P.’s Etawah
A woman in Etawah district refused to marry a dark-complexioned groom saying he looked a fair coloured in the photograph that she was shown prior to the marriage. The incident took place in Bharthana town of Etawah district on Wednesday night (July 6) just before the “Jaimaal” ceremony. For six hours, the two families tried to resolve the issue but to avail. Later, the marriage party had no option but to go back empty-handed.
Fisheries department has increased job opportunities in the state: Sanjay Nishad
The department of fisheries has not only accomplished its 100-day target but also diversified its work from production to marketing to increase job opportunities, said the minister for fisheries development, Sanjay Kumar Nishad, in a press conference on Friday. He said that the fisheries department will continue to play a vital role in making Uttar Pradesh the number one state in terms of economic development. Nishadraj Boat Subsidy scheme launched
Ludhiana | 110 farmers take part in PAU Kisan Club’s training camp
The directorate of extension education of Punjab Agricultural University organised a monthly training camp for the members of PAU Kisan club. As many as 110 farmers participated in the camp. A team of experts, including senior extension specialist (plant pathology) Amarjit Singh, entomology expert Yuvraj Pandha and pulses expert Harpreet Kaur, explained diseases and insect-pest management in kharif crops with focus on their symptoms, identification and control measures.
Ludhiana | AAP MLAs assure to take up regularisation issue at state-level
With the opposition parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party, extending support to the agitation raised by the municipal corporation employees' union seeking regularisation of contractual employees, AAP MLAs Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) and Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar) met the protestors on Friday.
Lucknow administration to crack whip on unfit school vehicles
District administration has decided to lodge an FIR against the school vehicle owners, school authorities and principals if the vehicles used for the transportation of students are found unfit. The initiative was part of the district administration's drive to check the fitness of school vehicles and to ensure the safety of students. “It's the responsibility of the school authorities to ensure that vehicles transporting students are fit,” said district magistrate, Suryapal Gangwar.
