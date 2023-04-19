Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MLA Gogi conducts surprise check at ISBT; directs to change contractor, in-charge

Ludhiana MLA Gogi conducts surprise check at ISBT; directs to change contractor, in-charge

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 19, 2023 12:24 AM IST

During the visit, MLA Gogi reprimanded the authorities for lack of sanitation facilities; he also found overcharging being done at the bus stop’s parking lot

Member of legislative assembly (MLA) Ludhiana (West) Gurpreet Singh Gogi conducted a surprise check at the Ludhiana Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) and reprimanded the authorities for lack of sanitation facilities. He also found overcharging being done at the parking lot by the attendants and was seen pulling up the officials.

MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi during a surprise visit to ISBT, Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Gogi conducted the check following a complaint in this regard. “As I conducted a surprise check, I was aghast to find the sorry state of sanitation facilities there. The sewerage was blocked and the condition of bathrooms was pathetic,” he said.

The MLA added that thousands of commuters visit the bus stand daily and such a sorry state of affairs reflect badly on the government.

“The general manager of the bus stand Navraj Singh was not found to be there as he said he was in Chandigarh. I have issued directions to change the contractor of the parking lot and incharge of sanitation as the people are suffering and it gives a poor image to Ludhiana,” he said.

On noticing the poor state of sanitation and sewerage, Gogi also called municipal corporation officials for getting the sewer line cleaned.

complaint government mla contractor chandigarh parking lot member of legislative assembly general manager suffering isbt + 8 more
