MLA receives threat on social media

Narnaund MLA Jassi Petwar on Thursday lodged a police complaint against a worker of Jannayak Janata party (JJP) for allegedly issuing him death threats on social media. In his complaint to Narnaund police, Congress MLA Jassi said that he had received a death threat from Mohit Durga, a JJP leader from Palwal in the comment section in one of his Facebook posts on August 13. In his complaint to Narnaund police, Congress MLA Jassi said that he had received a death threat from Mohit Durga, a JJP leader from Palwal in the comment section in one of his Facebook posts on August 13.

He said that Mohit Durga has used several pictures with Digvijay Chautala in his facebook posts.

The former Palwal student leader Mohit made these comments after Narnaund MLA Jassi wrote a post on facebook in which he accused JJP chief Ajay Chautala and his both sons-Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay of misguiding people and alleged that these leaders had made money during the previous BJP-JJP government.

A spokesperson of Hansi police said that police have started a probe after receiving a complaint from MLA Petwar.