MLAs raise law-and-order issues, traffic congestion, cleanliness with admn officials in Ludhiana

Seeking solution for issues related to law-and-order, traffic congestion, cleanliness, among others, three MLAs from the city conducted a meeting with deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik, commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma and municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South), Kulwant Singh Sidhu (Atam Nagar) and Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal (Ludhiana East) held the meeting at the DC’s office.

During the meeting, the legislators raised issues related to contaminated water supply in certain areas, choked sewer lines, potholed roads, non-functional street-lights, open dumping of garbage, etc and asked the authorities to take corrective steps.

Stating that a number of sanitation staff does not report on duty, the MLAs also asked for ward-wise list of sweepers, so that the attendance can be checked. Aggarwal directed MC joint commissioner Poonampreet Kaur to look into the matter and provide the updated lists to the MLAs. The MLAs also directed the officials to take strict action against illegal colonies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chhina asked the police to intensify patrolling in her constituency, especially during the night hours. She also took up issue related to contaminated water supply in different areas of her constituency and sought an early solution for the problem.

MLA Grewal raised the matter of Buddha Nullah pollution, and timely completion of desilting process, so that the drain does not overflow during the rainy season. He also sought solution for solid waste management in vegetable market and traffic related issues in his constituency.

The officials assured to take the required action on the issues raised by the legislators.