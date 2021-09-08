Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mobile phone, drugs recovered from Ambala jail

An inmate was found checking a piece of packet which contained a mobile phone and two types of drugs, Ambala jail assistant superintendent said
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 09:16 PM IST
The inmate found with the mobile phone and drugs fled to another block on seeing Ambala jail officials. (Image for representational purpose)

Authorities of the Ambala central jail have recovered a mobile phone and two types of drugs from its premises during a checking, police said on Wednesday.

As per the police, jail officials during a routine round on Tuesday found an inmate checking a piece of packet. On seeing the officials, the inmate scaled a wall to jump into another block.

“The packet contained a mobile phone along with two packets of drugs. It was handed over to the police,” assistant superintendent of jail Dhajja Ram said.

The police said that the packets contained 53.1 gram of sulpha and 17 gram opium.

A case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Prisons Act has been registered against the inmate, who is yet to be identified, at the Baldev Nagar police station.

The matter is under investigation, the police added.

