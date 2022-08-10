Mobile phone recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail

A mobile phone was recovered from an inmate of Ludhiana Central Jail during a checking by assistant superintendent of jail Jasveer Chand.

The Division Number 7 police booked the accused— Sohail Khan of Giaspura under Section 52-A(1) of the Prisons Act for illegally keeping the cell phone inside his prison.

In another case, Shimlapuri police booked unidentified persons under the Prisons Act after the superintendent of observation home recovered an abandoned packet containing four bundles of locally made cigarettes (bidi), packets of mouth fresheners, six packets of Gold Flake cigarettes and a lighter from the main ground of the observation home.