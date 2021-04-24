Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mobile phones recovered from six Ludhiana jail inmates
Mobile phones recovered from six Ludhiana jail inmates

The inmates will be brought in on production warrant and questioned about how they managed to get the devices inside the prison, say police
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 02:26 AM IST
The phones were recovered during special checking on Wednesday night. (HT File Photo)

Police have booked six inmates of the Ludhiana Central Jail after six mobile phones were recovered from them during special checking on Wednesday night.

Assistant jail superintendent Tarsempal Sharma told the police that mobile phones were recovered from Arjun of Indira Vihar Colony, Baljinder Singh of Amarpuri, Rahul Kumar of Prem Nagar, Gurdeep Singh of Kadiyani Kalan, Sunil Kumar of Ambala Cantt and Parvinder Singh of Basant Nagar, Khanna.

Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said police will bring the accused on production warrant to question how they managed to get the devices inside the prison.

Two separate cases under Section 52-A (1) of the Prisons Act have been registered against the accused at the Division Number 7 police station.

