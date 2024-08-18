Moderate rain lashes Ludhiana, more likely this week

As the city received moderate showers on Sunday, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU’s) observatory predicted that more showers were likely this week. Commuters heading towards their destination during rain that hit some parts of the city in Ludhiana on Sunday, August 18, 2024. (Manish/HT)

According to the PAU observatory, 17.5 mm rainfall was recorded in the city till Sunday afternoon.

Weather experts classify rain intensity into three categories, light from 2.5 mm to 15.5 mm, moderate from 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm and heavy showers between 64.5 mm and 155 mm.

The total rainfall in August has reached 95.3 mm, almost half of the expected normal of 190.2 mm.

Sompal Singh from PAU’s department of agricultural meteorology said that light to moderate rain was expected for the coming days.

“The atmospheric pressure is appropriate and we can expect rainy days ahead,” he added.

The city has seen a very weak monsoon so far. Earlier, the city recorded its driest and hottest July in five years and August opened on a dry note with just 0.8 mm rain in the first week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted an above-normal monsoon this season.