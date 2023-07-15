Ludhiana gets moderate rainfall, MeT issues yellow alert

The city on Saturday received moderate rainfall, measuring 5 mm, with the meteorological department issuing yellow alert for the state, including Ludhiana, for the next five days.

Commuters navigate through a waterlogged street after moderate rain lashed the city on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The fresh spell of rain has raised fears among locals, who are already struggling with the aftermath of floods, of further rise in the level of water bodies.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places from July 15-18 in the region. These alerts are issued for residents to exercise caution and remain vigilant during this critical period.

The Met department has advised is crucial for individuals to avoid waterlogged and congested areas unless absolutely necessary.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 35 degrees Celsius, a one-degree decrease from the previous day’s temperature.

According to the IMD alert, light to moderate rain is expected at a few places on July15, at isolated places on the 16, at a few places on the 17, at many places on the 18 and 19, and at a few places thereafter in the district. There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the district in the next seven days.

“The monsoon continues to unleash its force, and residents are urged to exercise caution, avoid waterlogged and congested areas unless absolutely necessary, and stay updated on the alerts issued by the authorities,” stated the meteorological advisory.

