Three-hour rain battering sinks Srinagar, development claims

Moderate to intense rainfall lashed across Kashmir, with a quick spell flooding the summer capital of Srinagar. The same has also raised eyebrows given the administration’s lofty claims of development being carried out under the Smart City and other infrastructural projects carried out in view of the G20 meeting came to a naught.

Srinagar’s major avenues, including Boulevard road, were flooded. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The summer capital received rainfall for two to three hours, but that was enough to leave the city’s roads and neighbourhoods waterlogged.

Major flooding was witnessed on important thoroughfares including the Boulevard road on Dal Lake, Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) area and also in posh Raj Bagh. Notably, some of these roads had undergone a revamp and beautification under the Smart City project as they were to be used as routes for G20 delegations in May.

The waterlogging, however, came back to haunt commuters and tourists.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah was among those who questioned the developmental work. While sharing video of a waterlogged road, he wrote on twitter, “This chowk was just ‘beautified’ under the ‘Smart City’ programme a month ago to impress the participants of the G20 tamasha. It’s a pity the basic drainage wasn’t improved when that metallic thing was put in the middle of the road”.

A Srinagar resident, Manzoor Ahmad, meanwhile, said the authorities closed down the heart of Srinagar for usual business to develop it under Smart City for months, but nothing has come of it.

“Why does a few hours of rain inundate the roads and commercial areas of the city? Why don’t they make a comprehensive drainage plan? We only see the officials working on twitter and facebook rather than really putting their efforts together to make this place smart in real sense,” he said.

People sought answers from mayor Junaid Mattu, the municipal commissioner and Smart City executive Athar Amir Khan.

Addressing the issue, Khan told HT that the waterlogging witnessed this year was much lower than that in the past.

“The level of water logging which used to be in the past has come down. All the roads which were developed under Smart City like Lal Chowk, MA road, Bemina and Moominabad did not witness waterlogging as a drainage system has been laid there,” he said, adding that drainage pipes were also being laid from Karan Nagar to Darish Kadal.

Acknowledging certain problem areas, he said “The city is expanding and we are regularly taking up projects to deal with the issue.”

The commissioner added that cross streams are being laid by the R&B department on Boulevard road to divert rain water towards Dal Lake. “There is a patch of road at TRC where we will be laying a drain to resolve the issue,” he said.

As many as 72 dewatering units, 12 clearing machines have also been pressed into service in the city to help with waterlogging.

“SMC Mech Dewatering Division is resolving localised water-logging at various locations. A heavy downpour this morning resulted in waterlogging at some locations. Those under whose watch Lal Chowk used to submerge within 10 minutes of a drizzle should introspect, not pontificate,” Mattu said without naming anybody.