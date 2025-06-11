Modi government’s 11 years full of achievements: MoS defence

Union minister of state for defence Sanjay Seth on Tuesday said that the 11 years of Modi government are full of achievements and remain unmatched. Union minister of state for defense Sanjay Seth addressing the media during a press conference in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Seth, who addressed the media in Shimla, said that today the whole world looks at India with respect and the world’s view towards India has changed. Today’s India is a new India which neither fears anyone, nor bows down, nor extends hands in front of anyone. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, when the world invented the vaccine, we invented not one but two vaccines, then the Congress party made fun of it. The Prime Minister not only saved 140 crore lives but also saved the world by giving vaccines to 118 countries,” he said.

The minister of state for defence said that on PM’s call, 175 countries of the world accepted June 21 as Yoga Day. “No one believed that India would organise such a grand G-20 summit but the whole world acknowledged the success with which the government organised the summit. When the Ukraine-Russia war started, we evacuated 23,000 students from safely and students from 28 countries came out safely from there with our tricolor flag in their hands. Under Operation Kaveri, more than 3,000 Indians were brought back safely,” Seth said.

The MoS further said that after the Pahalgam terror attack, the country wanted revenge and our PM said that those who were behind this incident would be razed to the ground and he did it. “This is the first time in the world that such a huge military operation was carried out on a nuclear-armed country. Our mighty army destroyed the terrorists within 23 minutes and destroyed 11 of their air bases,” he said.