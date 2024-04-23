Modi made Chamba an aspirational district: Jai Ram Thakur

Former Himachal chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that the development of the country is Modi’s dream and for that, he takes every necessary step. Former Himachal chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

Thakur was in Chamba campaigning for BJP candidate Rajeev Bhardwaj for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “Chamba was made an aspirational district by PM Modi to keep it at the forefront of the development,” he said.

Thakur said that the day is not far when Chamba will be top in every field and the goal --‘Chamba First’ will be achieved. “The Prime Minister himself has been seen many times taking forward the folk culture of Chamba. Today in Himachal, Central government projects worth lakh of crores have been implemented, are underway or are in the pipeline. This pace of development will increase further in the coming times. Keeping in view the needs of Chamba, the PM started the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana from Chamba,” he added.

“Normally leaders write letters to their party leaders and high command asking them to give tickets. It takes a hundred attempts to get a ticket. The condition of Congress leaders is different. Congress leaders are writing to their national president asking that they should not be given tickets. This condition of Congress today is not only in Himachal but across the country. But the refusal of Himachal leaders to contest elections is beyond comprehension,” Jai Ram added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the law-and-order situation in the state has deteriorated. The CM is saying that this is not a matter of law and order. Due to his statements, the morale of the criminals is increasing. There is news of what happened with a minor girl in Shimla, a bloody clash in broad daylight that happened in Baddi and bullets are being fired. All this is a matter of ruined law and order and the sooner the CM accepts this, the better it is.