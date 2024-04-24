 Modi, Shah, Yogi on BJP’s star campaigners’ list - Hindustan Times
Modi, Shah, Yogi on BJP’s star campaigners’ list

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Apr 24, 2024 09:50 AM IST

With the BJP eyeing a third term in Chandigarh in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for June 1, the party has sent a list of 40 star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, to the party high command.

In the last two elections, the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a huge difference, ensuring Kirron Kher’s easy win, said Chandigarh BJP chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra. (PTI)
Chandigarh BJP chief Jatinder Pal Malhotra said, “A list of 40 star campaigners has been sent to the party high command, and we are hopeful that some national leaders will come to Chandigarh to drive Sanjay Tandon’s campaign. In the last two elections, the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a huge difference, ensuring Kirron Kher’s easy win.”

Other leaders included in the list are Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Smriti Irani. The names of BJP national president JP Nadda and MP Manoj Tiwari have also been sent to the party high command.

To tap the Sikh voter base, the presence of BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also been sought. In the 2014 and 2019 elections, the saffron party had also brought in functionaries from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to connect with migrants, who mostly reside in colonies and constitute around 3 lakh votes out of 6.47 lakh voters in Chandigarh.

Lodging tariffs fixed

The UT administration has capped the tariff for the stay of star campaigners or high-profile leaders at 4,200. According to the specified rates, the highest spending limit for a presidential suite has been fixed at 4,200, followed by a super deluxe double or an executive room, with the highest limit of 3,700 per day.

While the maximum ceiling for a deluxe double room has been set at 3,000, a semi-deluxe double room hired for a leader cannot cost more than 2,200.

A single bed with AC and without AC can be booked for a maximum of 1,100 and 800, respectively. Interestingly, even a royal suite in Hotel Mountview, which is run by CITCO, which is mostly preferred by political leaders and other dignitaries, costs over 15,000 per day.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

