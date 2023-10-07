Moga: 3 aides of gangster Arsh Dalla held while attempting to extort money: Cops

The district police on Friday arrested three aides of Canada-based gangster Arsh Dala, who had threatened a Moga-based cloth trader at his shop in an attempt to seek extortion for the gangster. Police have also recovered a .32-bore country-made pistol and the motorbike used in the crime. (HT photo)

The accused were identified as Lovepreet Singh of Ajit Gill village in Faridkot, Akashdeep Singh of Kotliablu in Muktsar district and Gurpyar Singh of village Chaina in Faridkot. Police have also recovered a .32-bore country-made pistol and the motorbike used in the crime.

A cloth house owner Surjit Singh, in a statement, said that three accused, including one carrying a weapon, entered his shop and attempted to extort money from him.

Moga senior superintendent of police J Elanchezhian said the accused made Surjit talk to someone whom the accused identified as gangster Dalla.

“The call got cut off due to a network issue before Surjit could speak to that person on the phone. In the meanwhile, assistant sub-inspector Satnam Singh, who was on PCR duty, went inside the shop after getting suspicious. Lovepreet and Akashdeep were arrested from the spot while Gurpyar managed to flee with the pistol on a bike snatched at gunpoint from Moga-Bohna road. However, Gurpyar was nabbed by a police party along with a weapon late at night,” SSP said.

“The accused have confessed that they are associates of Arsh Dalla. Further investigations are on,” he added.

A case was registered under sections 384 (extortion) and 511 (attempting to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Moga city police station.

