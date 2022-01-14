Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Moga man arrested for duping Chandigarh resident of 70k on the pretext of government job
chandigarh news

Moga man arrested for duping Chandigarh resident of 70k on the pretext of government job

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a man from Moga for duping a city resident of 70,000 on the pretext of providing him a job with a government bank
The Moga man duped the Chandigarh resident on the promise of a government job. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Moga man duped the Chandigarh resident on the promise of a government job. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a man from Moga for duping a city resident of 70,000 on the pretext of providing him a job with a government bank.

The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh and police have recovered two mobile phones and two sim cards were recovered from him.

As per police, the victim Narinder Singh approached them in November 2021 alleging that a Facebook user by the name of Parveen Sharma had sent him a message asking if he wants a job. Upon following up, he was told to get in touch with a Harpreet and he sent 70,000 to him. But, he didn’t get the job.

Police are verifying how many people Harpreet has duped.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out