Two Lawrence Bishnoi aides nabbed with weapons in Punjab’s Moga

Faridkot Moga police on Wednesday arrested two aides of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi along with weapons. The accused were identified as Kapil and Manish Parmar of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. Police recovered two 9mm pistols, four magazines and 40 cartridges, police said. (HT Photo)

Moga senior superintendent of police J Elanchezhian said that Moga police’s crime investigation team (CIA) got a tip-off from an informer that Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga of Dhurkot Ransih village, who has a link with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has called two men from Rajasthan for a crime. “Jagga has carried out several criminal activities on Bishnoi’s directions, and now it has been learned that he has fled abroad. Kapil and Manish are from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur and were provided with sophisticated weapons,” he said.

“A police team nabbed both the accused along with weapons from link-road near Ajitwal village. We will further interrogate them to find out from where they procured weapons and which criminal activity they were going to carry out in Moga,” he added.

A case was registered under sections of the Arms Act at Ajitwal police station in Moga.

