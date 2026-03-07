Mohali: 10 booked for assault, snatching in Mataur

A resident of Mataur accused a group of men of attacking him and snatching his mobile phone and cash while creating hooliganism amid Holi celebrations on Wednesday, police said. The police have registered a case. Rajesh Kumar (41), a labourer and part-time food delivery worker, mentioned in his police complaint that incident took place between 11 am and 12 noon while he was returning from his brother Sonu’s house in Mataur near Sector 70. Sections 115 (2)(voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongfully restraining any person), 304 (snatching), 191(3) (guilty of rioting, being armed with deadly weapon) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped against the accused.

He said that he came across a group of 10 men creating a disturbance in a street. One of the accused, identified as Ravi, allegedly snatched his mobile phone and also took away ₹5,000 kept inside the phone cover, he alleged. He said soon Indu, Jasvir Singh, alias Mittha and others began thrashing him. Hearing his cries, Rajesh’s wife Sonia rushed tried to intervene, but she was also pushed aside, he stated. The accused fled as villagers gathered at the scene. Sonia got him admitted to the civil hospital in Phase 6.

According to officials, no arrest has been made so far and further probe is underway.