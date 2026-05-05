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Chandigarh: 16-yr-old boy assaulted, abducted near Kharar; pushed out of car after chase

The victim stated that the attackers continued to beat him inside the moving vehicle with slippers and hands while issuing threats

Published on: May 05, 2026 07:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A 16-year-old boy was assaulted and abducted in a moving Scorpio on April 30 and was later thrown out near Chandigarh University in Kharar after his father chased the vehicle.

Police have registered a case against eight accused under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

The incident occurred between 2-3 pm near Sill village. A Class 10 student and resident of Gharuan, was returning from school on a motorcycle with his friends when the accused intercepted them on the way.

According to the complaint, two men initially approached them on a motorcycle and began following them. Shortly after, a black Scorpio bearing number PB 65BL 1618 came from behind and rammed their motorcycle, causing all three to fall on the road.

Eight men then stepped out of the vehicle and assaulted the boy. The accused were identified as Harman, Billa, Vicky, Kamal, Gurpreet, Akash, Kala Maroli, and one unidentified person. The victim alleged that Gurpreet attacked him with a stick, hitting his shoulder, arm and leg, while the others joined in and beat him with hands.

Police have registered a case against eight accused under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS)—including 115(2), 126(2), 140(3), 351(2), 191(3), and 190—related to causing hurt, wrongful restraint, abduction, criminal intimidation and rioting.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 16-yr-old boy assaulted, abducted near Kharar; pushed out of car after chase
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 16-yr-old boy assaulted, abducted near Kharar; pushed out of car after chase
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