Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: 18-year-old missing for 12 days, friend booked for murder
chandigarh news

Mohali: 18-year-old missing for 12 days, friend booked for murder

Mohali police have launched a murder probe into the disappearance of an 18-year-old boy from Kurali on March 31
Following a complaint by the mother of the missing teen, Sonu, Mohali police have booked his friend Rahul, who has also been missing along with the victim. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have launched a murder probe into the disappearance of an 18-year-old boy from Kurali on March 31.

Following a complaint by the mother of the teen, Sonu, police have booked his friend Rahul, who has also been missing along with the victim.

In her complaint, Sonu’s mother Maya, a labourer, said that her son had been missing since he left with Rahul on March 31. After failing to find him herself, she lodged a missing person’s complaint at City Kurali police station on April 2.

She alleged that Rahul must have killed Sonu and dumped his body in a canal or buried it to conceal his crime. Police said the woman and her son originally hailed from Maujra village in Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh, and had moved to Nihalka village, Kurali, a few months back for work.

City Kurali station house officer (SHO) inspector Vinod Kumar said they had booked Rahul under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code, and launched a search to trace him and the victim.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP