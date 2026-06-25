First-time councillor Gurpreet Singh Virk elected Zirakpur MC president

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Gurpreet Singh Virk, a first time councillor, was elected the president of the Zirakpur municipal council during the first meeting of the newly constituted House on Wednesday.

The proceedings were conducted by Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate Amit Gupta, who had been appointed convener by the deputy commissioner, Mohali. (HT Photo)

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Virk, 41, who represents Ward 31, secured the top post as the AAP, which enjoys a majority with 16 councillors in the 31-member House, consolidated its control over the civic body.

Councillor Gurwinder Singh Rangi of Ward 21 was elected senior vice-president while Jashanpreet Kaur, representing Ward 28, was elected junior vice-president.

The proceedings were conducted by Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate Amit Gupta, who had been appointed convener by the deputy commissioner, Mohali. Before the election process commenced, Gupta administered the oath of office to all 31 newly elected councillors.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa thanked residents for giving the AAP a clear mandate and urged the newly elected office-bearers and councillors to work collectively for the city’s development.

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{{^usCountry}} Virk said his priority would be tackling Zirakpur’s chronic drainage issues ahead of monsoon. The newly elected president also outlined a broader vision for making Zirakpur a cleaner and greener city. He noted that while property values in Zirakpur had reached unprecedented levels, civic amenities and urban infrastructure had not kept pace with the city’s rapid growth. He said the municipal council would work towards improving sanitation, green cover and basic services so that the quality of civic infrastructure matches the expectations of residents and the city’s real-estate value. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Virk said his priority would be tackling Zirakpur’s chronic drainage issues ahead of monsoon. The newly elected president also outlined a broader vision for making Zirakpur a cleaner and greener city. He noted that while property values in Zirakpur had reached unprecedented levels, civic amenities and urban infrastructure had not kept pace with the city’s rapid growth. He said the municipal council would work towards improving sanitation, green cover and basic services so that the quality of civic infrastructure matches the expectations of residents and the city’s real-estate value. {{/usCountry}}

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