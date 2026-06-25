...
...
Next Story

First-time councillor Gurpreet Singh Virk elected Zirakpur MC president

Virk, 41, who represents Ward 31, secured the top post as the AAP, which enjoys a majority with 16 councillors in the 31-member House, consolidated its control over the civic body

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 07:32 AM IST
By Sheetal, Mohali
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Gurpreet Singh Virk, a first time councillor, was elected the president of the Zirakpur municipal council during the first meeting of the newly constituted House on Wednesday.

The proceedings were conducted by Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate Amit Gupta, who had been appointed convener by the deputy commissioner, Mohali. (HT Photo)
The proceedings were conducted by Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate Amit Gupta, who had been appointed convener by the deputy commissioner, Mohali. (HT Photo)

Virk, 41, who represents Ward 31, secured the top post as the AAP, which enjoys a majority with 16 councillors in the 31-member House, consolidated its control over the civic body.

Councillor Gurwinder Singh Rangi of Ward 21 was elected senior vice-president while Jashanpreet Kaur, representing Ward 28, was elected junior vice-president.

The proceedings were conducted by Dera Bassi sub-divisional magistrate Amit Gupta, who had been appointed convener by the deputy commissioner, Mohali. Before the election process commenced, Gupta administered the oath of office to all 31 newly elected councillors.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa thanked residents for giving the AAP a clear mandate and urged the newly elected office-bearers and councillors to work collectively for the city’s development.

 
councilloraam aadmi party
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/First-time councillor Gurpreet Singh Virk elected Zirakpur MC president
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON