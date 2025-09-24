Mohali: 2 flee drug de-addiction centre after assaulting guards, 6 held

Two inmates of a drug de-addiction centre in Sector 66 managed to escape while six others were arrested after they assaulted four private security guards and a police personnel on duty, late Monday night. Authorities said security measures at the facility will be reviewed to prevent further breaches. (HT Photo for representation)

It all started around 12.15 am when an inmate asked to use the bathroom. A guard followed him, leading to an argument. The inmate allegedly slapped the guard, after which other inmates joined in the assault. Another guard who intervened was also attacked. Police said the accused used a turban-fixing tool, made of iron, as a weapon.

During the scuffle, two inmates climbed onto the rooftop using a bed and pelted stones at the guards before escaping. The injured guards were admitted to a hospital.

Centre in-charge Dr. Pooja confirmed the incident and sought strict police action. Police have registered an FIR at Phase 11 police station under Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 221 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Those arrested were identified as Puneet Chabra, Rajveer Joshi, Aaryan, Gurvinder Singh, Vicky, and Karanpreet Singh.

Those on the run are Sumit Kumar and Suraj. Police said the duo will be nabbed soon.

This is not the first time that inmates have attempted to escape from the centre. Two months ago, three inmates tried to flee but were caught by guards. The latest incident has once again highlighted serious security lapses, raising concerns about the safety of staff and the effectiveness of existing protocols.

