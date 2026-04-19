Mohali: 2 held for hacking phones using fake shopping links

Two men have been arrested for allegedly hacking mobile phones through fake shopping links and using their banking information to steal money from their accounts. A case has been registered at the Phase-1 police station. (HT Photo)

The accused, Sahil Jagda of New Tehsilpura, and Amar of Golden Avenue in Amritsar, were caught from a hotel in Phase-1, Mohali, while receiving a parcel of mobile phones purchased using stolen money.

According to Mohali superintendent of police (SP, city) Dilpreet Singh, the duo recently targeted Manoj Kumar, a resident of Dehradun, by sending a fake link. After hacking his phone, they used his credit card to make purchases worth approximately ₹1.25 lakh, including three Motorola mobile phones.

Modus operandi

Police said the accused operated through a planned method. They circulated fake links via SMS and messaging apps, disguising them as legitimate shopping or service websites. These messages often included offers, delivery updates, or account alerts to trick users into clicking.

Once clicked, the links redirected victims to fake webpages where they were prompted to enter sensitive details such as mobile numbers, OTPs, and credit or debit card information. In some cases, the links also enabled partial access to the victim’s phone.

Using the stolen information, the accused quickly carried out online transactions, mainly ordering expensive items like mobile phones. To avoid detection, they used temporary delivery addresses and ensured rapid purchases.

Police recovered three sealed boxes of Motorola mobile phones, a grey Chevrolet Cruze (PB-02-BV-1101), and multiple credit and debit cards belonging to different banks from their possession.

A case has been registered at the Phase-1 police station. Further investigation is underway to identify additional victims and the mastermind behind the operation, police said.