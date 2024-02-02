Mohali: 22-year-old biker dies in hit-and-run

A 22-year-old biker was killed after a canter rammed into his two-wheeler on the Landran-Banur Road on Wednesday. The unidentified driver sped away from the spot, while the victim succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital in Mohali. (Getty image)

The victim, Vaibhav, a resident of Ambala, was returning from the Mohali Industrial Area where he was undergoing training at a company in Phase 7 at around 10 pm when the mishap took place. The unidentified driver sped away from the spot, while the victim succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The body was handed over to the victim’s family members after the postmortem. Inspector Balvir Singh, the investigating officer, said the cops were examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the canter.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving endangering human life), and Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).