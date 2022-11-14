Mohali: 23-year-old woman’s body found on bench in Sohana

Body of a 23-year-old woman was found on a bench in Sohana on Sunday morning.

She was identified as a native of Abohar, who used to work at a private hospital and live in a paying guest accommodation.

Sohana police said they have not found any injury marks on the body and are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of her death.

“She had left her PG around 2pm on Saturday, but didn’t return. Her roommate called her repeatedly but her phone was switched off,” said a police officer.

Sohana police have gathered the footage of some CCTV cameras, wherein a youth can be seen leaving her body on the bench. Efforts are on to identify and trace him, the cop quoted above said.

Investigating officer ASI Kewal Singh said, “Her family members are expected to reach late night and the postmortem exam will be conducted after they identify her body.”

“We have initiated inquest proceedings and are still investigating the case. A case will be registered after the probe,” he added.